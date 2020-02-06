You Can Get A Ridiculous Looking DRYER For Your Dog

If having a wet dog seriously ruins your day, we’ve found the solution.

You can get a crazy looking dryer suit for your dog to wear after a bath!

A wet dog running around the house trying to escape from a towel will be a thing of the past. And if you find that using a hairdryer to dry off your dog scares the poor little pup, then this is a more gentle solution!

The Puff-N-Fluff dog dryer promises to reduce wet dog odour and dry your dog quickly after a bath or walk. You simply place Puff-N-Fluff around your dog, and then hook it up to your hairdryer. The warm air dries your dog in a few minutes!

The dryer is a little bit pricey at $66 for the smallest size, but you might think it’s worth it! You can grab one on Amazon.

