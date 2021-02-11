- Entertainment NewsYou Can Finally Snoop Around The Schitt's Creek Mansion Now That It's Ironically For Sale At A Discount!
You Can Finally Snoop Around The Schitt's Creek Mansion Now That It's Ironically For Sale At A Discount!
It still ain't cheap though!
Netflix
You bet, the actual mansion where the hit Netflix series Schitt's Creek was filmed is now for sale!
And yes, it's ironically going at a discounted price!
The home where we saw the Rose family's life turn upside down, is going for $15.2 million Aussie dollars...
Which, believe it or not, is a fat slash in the original price tag of $22.1 million in 2019.
The mansion is located in Toronto and from the inside to out, it honestly looks like a modern-day castle.
La Belle Maison, as the property’s known, apparently dates back to the 17th-century French-inspired architecture and has 12 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, fireplaces, an elevator, a cinema, plenty of balconies, a wine cellar, an unusual banquet hall (you can see it below), a sauna, an indoor and outdoor pool and apparently a lot more, but the real estate listing ran out of room!
See, we told you it was unusual.
Honestly, all we can say is that they have all this and no tennis court? What a robbery!
Anyway, if you want to see more outrageous pics, just head here!
