You Can Enjoy A ‘Gilmore Girls’ Christmas Lunch At Lorelai’s House!

Gilmore Girls’ fans, listen up!

We know that you’ve wanted to live out a day in the life of Lorelai or Rory, and now you finally have your chance thanks to Warner Bros. Studios’ new Gilmore Girls Holiday Event in the U.S.

From December 21, Gilmore Girls' fans will be able to explore the backlot as it is transformed into Stars Hollow once again.

You’ll be able to peer into Luke’s Diner, stand on Sookie’s porch, and lunch in Lorelai’s yard as you imagine all your fave show moments playing out before your very eyes.

Not only this, but the studio tour includes a holiday-themed lunch with all of Lorelai’s favourites and Luke’s coffee!

The tour will run from December 21, 2019 - January 5, 2020.

Tickets are now available, so if you’re in need of a holiday and LOVE the show, book your tickets HERE.

