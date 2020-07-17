You And Your Household Must Create A Nacho Table This Weekend
It's a foodie dream.
If you're looking for your next household food adventure, fear not - we've found it for you.
Nacho Tables are the latest food trend taking over the world. It's exactly what it sounds like. A table. Covered in nachos.
If you're currently in an Australian state that allows you to have visitors over, cool - as long as you're social distancing then get the gang around for a nacho feast. However if you're in lockdown, don't worry. All you really need is yourself and a few simple ingredients. Any size household can enjoy the beauty of a table covered in nachos.
Feast your eyes on these examples:
This video explains what you need to do:
RECIPE
INGREDIENTS
Everyone has their own preferences for nacho toppings - here's a selection you might want to use.
- Corn Chips
- Salsa (Jar or fresh)
- Cheese (Try a cheese sauce from a recipe like THIS)
- Beef mince (cooked)
- Smashed avocado or guacamole (Recipe HERE)
- Sour Cream
METHOD
- Cover your table in foil or a plastic tablecloth.
- Distribute your corn chips evenly over the table.
- Drizzle your cheese across the chips. You can't melt it from this point which is why a cheese sauce will work best.
- Pile on the rest of the ingredients in the order you prefer. Or leave some toppings in bowls so people can serve themselves. It's up to you!
- Pull up a chair.
- Eat.
Enjoy.
