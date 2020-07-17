You And Your Household Must Create A Nacho Table This Weekend

If you're looking for your next household food adventure, fear not - we've found it for you.

Nacho Tables are the latest food trend taking over the world. It's exactly what it sounds like. A table. Covered in nachos.

If you're currently in an Australian state that allows you to have visitors over, cool - as long as you're social distancing then get the gang around for a nacho feast. However if you're in lockdown, don't worry. All you really need is yourself and a few simple ingredients. Any size household can enjoy the beauty of a table covered in nachos.

Feast your eyes on these examples:

This video explains what you need to do:

RECIPE

INGREDIENTS

Everyone has their own preferences for nacho toppings - here's a selection you might want to use.

Corn Chips

Salsa (Jar or fresh)

Cheese (Try a cheese sauce from a recipe like THIS)

Beef mince (cooked)

Smashed avocado or guacamole (Recipe HERE)

Sour Cream

METHOD

Cover your table in foil or a plastic tablecloth.

Distribute your corn chips evenly over the table.

Drizzle your cheese across the chips. You can't melt it from this point which is why a cheese sauce will work best.

Pile on the rest of the ingredients in the order you prefer. Or leave some toppings in bowls so people can serve themselves. It's up to you!

Pull up a chair.

Eat.

Enjoy.

