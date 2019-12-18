If we don’t need any more evidence the weather in this country is absolutely BONKERS – the Bureau of Meteorology says yesterday was Australia’s hottest day – ever.

The temperatures were well over 45C for most of the interior – and it’s likely this record won’t last long.

Stand out temps include: Ceduna SA – 46.5C, Rabbit Flat NT 45.8C, Jervois NT 45.6C, Oodnadatta, SA 44.9C

Today’s also a hot one for lots of our capital cities, with Melbourne hitting 39C, Adelaide at 42C and Canberra hitting 37.

