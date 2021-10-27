Yes! We Have The Deets For The Brand New Cinema Complex At Karrinyup And It's Quite Impressive!

Bloody YAS Perth! The new Karrinyup shops is getting closer to completion with the news that the massive new cinema complex is opening later this week and yes, it's impressive.

How impressive you ask? Well, this from the press release:

Five standard auditoriums with extra-comfy recliners with wider seating and plenty of leg room, all at the same price as a standard cinema ticket

Two HOYTS LUX auditoriums, complete with their own lounge and bar featuring panoramic city views

Two HOYTS Xtremescreen auditoriums with huge 22.9-metre-wide screens and Dolby Atmos surround sound; and

One HOYTS D-BOX auditorium with motion recliners

Pretty bloody good if you ask us!

HOYTS Karrinyup is opening with films including the final Daniel Craig Bond movie No Time To Die, Disney’s newest Marvel addition Eternals, plus Ron’s Gone Wrong, Halloween Kills, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more among its first screenings.

Bring it!

