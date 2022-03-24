Yes, We Asked Taylor Hanson About "THAT" Nirvana Meme

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by none other than every single teenage girls' crush in the 90s, Taylor Hanson from Hanson!

We had to know what he thought about "THAT" Nirvana meme, which has a photo of the three Hanson brothers, Isaac, Taylor and Zac with the Nirvana logo.

True fans will know that's NOT Nirvana!

Missed the chat? Here's what Taylor Hanson had to say about THAT Nirvana meme & new music:

