Yellow Wiggle Greg Collapses After Cardiac Arrest During Bushfire Relief Gig

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest during a Wiggles concert on Friday night.

UPDATE:

A picture of Greg in hospital has been shared on The Wiggles' social accounts.

Emma and Simon from the new Wiggles line-up and other Wiggle friends will take Greg's place at Saturday night's bushfire relief charity gig.

PREVIOUSLY:

Greg was rushed to hospital, where he underwent a procedure and is now recovering.

Greg and fellow original Wiggles Anthony Field, Murray Cook and Jeff Fatt were performing the first of two 18+ gigs at Castle Hill RSL to raise money for bushfire relief.

In footage from the event, Greg can be seen collapsing on the side of the stage at the end of the show. He was quickly covered by a curtain as the rest of the group rushed to his assistance.

Red Wiggle Murray returned to the stage and explained that Greg wasn't feeling well and that they would end the show. Murray, Anthony and Jeff then did an encore performance of Hot Potato without Greg.

A post on the official Wiggles Twitter account said, "As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital. He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern."

Blue Wiggle Anthony sent a message of support to Greg on social media.

Greg left The Wiggles in 2006 due to orthostatic intolerance, which caused him to experience a multitude of health problems when standing. He returned to The Wiggles in 2012 for a short period of time.

We wish Greg all the best with his recovery.