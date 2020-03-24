Yarrawonga Health Confirms first positive case of COVID-19

Yarrawonga Health can confirm, as detailed by the State Government, a person who presented to Yarrawonga Health via our Urgent Care Centre last week has tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person recently returned from overseas, was mandatory isolating as required in return from travel when they developed symptoms of COVID-19. Telephone contact was made, followed by presentation to YH. Infection control procedures were implemented immediately and the process ran smoothly with the patient who was well enough to return home following assessment until test results were received. The person has remained at home, is recovering and will continue with self-isolation.

Yarrawonga Health reminds the community the best way to protect yourselves and your family, is to wash your hands regularly and cover your mouth and nose with your elbow when coughing or sneezing and maintaining a social distance of 1.5 meters.

Stay at home if you are unwell. And of course, if you’re returning from overseas you must observe the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days.

For more on how you can protect yourself, tap to vic.gov.au/coronavirus