Yarragon Craft & Produce Market Is On Every Month!

An old school photo of Yarragon, courtesy of Wikipedia user Thylacoleo.

On the fourth Saturday of every month, immerse yourself in the fun of the Yarragon Craft & Produce Market!

Up to 60 stalls - both inside and outside, along Campbell Street in Yarragon. Something for all seasons!

Pick up some fresh produce, preserves, bread, plants, wool, and lots of handmade crafts.

Yarragon Craft & Produce Market Hand crafted duck! Made by Ian from Warragul, plus plenty of other woodwork here today. #woodwork #Yarragon #yarragoncraftandproducemarket #localartist

Plenty of gift ideas, jewellery, antiques and clothing.

If you're interested in becoming a stallholder, contact Gaye on 0427 342 430.

Upcoming dates:

Saturday, 28 September 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Saturday, 26 October 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Saturday, 23 November 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM