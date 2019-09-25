Yarragon Craft & Produce Market Is On Every Month!

Up to 60 stalls to check out!

On the fourth Saturday of every month, immerse yourself in the fun of the Yarragon Craft & Produce Market!

Up to 60 stalls - both inside and outside, along Campbell Street in Yarragon. Something for all seasons!

Pick up some fresh produce, preserves, bread, plants, wool, and lots of handmade crafts. 

 

Plenty of gift ideas, jewellery, antiques and clothing. 

If you're interested in becoming a stallholder, contact Gaye on 0427 342 430.

Upcoming dates:
Saturday, 28 September 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday, 26 October 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday, 23 November 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM

 

