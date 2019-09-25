Yarragon Craft & Produce Market Is On Every Month!

On the fourth Saturday of every month, immerse yourself in the fun of the Yarragon Craft & Produce Market!
Up to 60 stalls - both inside and outside, along Campbell Street in Yarragon. Something for all seasons!
Pick up some fresh produce, preserves, bread, plants, wool, and lots of handmade crafts.
Yarragon Craft & Produce Market
Hand crafted duck! Made by Ian from Warragul, plus plenty of other woodwork here today. #woodwork #Yarragon #yarragoncraftandproducemarket #localartist
Plenty of gift ideas, jewellery, antiques and clothing.
If you're interested in becoming a stallholder, contact Gaye on 0427 342 430.
Upcoming dates:
Saturday, 28 September 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday, 26 October 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Saturday, 23 November 2019 | 08:00 AM - 01:00 PM