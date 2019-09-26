Yallourn North Have Organised A Giant Garage Sale!

Who doesn't love a good bargain shop??

Well if you consider yourself a pro bargain hunter, boy do we have news for you!!

On Saturday, October 5th, the entire town of Yallourn will be hosting a giant garage sale with over 24 different homes expected to participate.

With such a large scale garage sale, spectators may need a hand finding bargains, so the Yallourn Cafe and the Yallourn North Foodworks will be holding onto maps and handing them out to anyone needing help hunting down cheap and cheerful treasures.

The sale will be kicking off at 8AM and wrapping up at around 2PM, so there is plenty of time for you to pop down and check out what your neighbours have to offer.

For more information, follow the link to the council website for more information!