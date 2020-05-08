Xavier & Em Announce That They're Expecting Their Second Child LIVE On Air!

A huge congratulations are in order for our very own Xavier Ellis and his wife, Em, who are expecting their second child together!

After the couple finally tied the knot last year, they have now announced LIVE on air that they are in fact expecting their second baby.

The couple are already parents to Theodore aka ‘Teddy’ John Ellis who will no doubt be the best older brother any sibling could as for!

Tune in below to find out everything you need to know about their new bubba to come:

