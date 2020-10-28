WTF! Neville Longbottom Is Only In Harry Potter For 28 Minutes!
Justice for Neville
In news that has shocked Harry Potter fans across the globe, it's been revealed the iconic character, Neville Longbottom, is only in the WHOLE FRANCHISE for 28 minutes!
I know, can ya believe it?! But still, we stan because he made such an impact and found his way into our hearts within those collective 28 mins.
To paint you a picture, the whole film franchise of Harry Potter goes for 19 hours and 40 minutes.
But get this, even Harry Potter himself only appeared in the whole franchise for just under 9 hours. WTF!
Idk what the world of editing is doing to the world of wizardry, but I am appalled.
