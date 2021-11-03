WTF: Lady Gaga Spent 9 Months Speaking With An Italian Accent To Prepare For 'House Of Gucci'

If you have commitment issues, you might want to sit this one out.

Lady Gaga has revealed the absolutely ridiculous lengths she has gone to in preparation for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film, House of Gucci.

The film will depict Patrizia’s descent into madness, hiring a hitman to kill her cheating ex-husband/fashion mogul, Maurizio Gucci (portrayed by Adam Driver).

Talking to Vogue, Gaga revealed she spent 18 months 'living' as the disgraced socialite, and refused to break from the character's thick Italian accent for almost a year.

The pop-megastar also stated she had to dye her hair brunette, as she couldn't be totally in-character while sporting her blonde 'do.

Having seen how fab Gaga was in A Star Is Born, we can't wait to see what she brings when House of Gucci hits Australian cinemas on December 26th.

Catch the trailer for House of Gucci:

