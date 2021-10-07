WTF: Kylie Jenner Teases 'A Nightmare On Elm Street' Makeup Line

In what must be one of the most unexpected collaborations to-date, Kylie Jenner has teased a new cosmetics line inspired by a horror classic.

Posting to Instagram, Jenner shared a video of herself baring some skin while being drenched in fake blood, teasing her upcoming A Nightmare On Elm Street line, set to drop on October 13th.

Packaged in a box that resembles a VHS case, the collection will include a pressed powder palette, a lip lacquer trio, lip and cheek stain, and false eyelashes.

In a separate post, the 24-year-old makeup mogul shared a pic of her in a skintight catsuit which features a printed pattern that pays homage to the series’ antagonist, Freddy Kreuger.

While the content is... strange (and mildly unsettling), eagle-eyed viewers have noticed the collaboration must have been in the works for a hot minute, with Kylie’s baby-bump being nowhere in sight.

