Write-Off 2020, Here's How You Can Optimise Your Annual Leave For 2021

It's pretty safe to say, 2020 hasn't been the year any of us where expecting...

But with only a few months left until 2021, we thought we'd try to find some positives to look forward to!

As restrictions start to ease (and hopefully continue) we can start to see more borders open.

But until then, staycations look like our best, and probably, one of the most reliable options.

And honestly, Australia has so many great adventures just waiting for us in our own backyard which pretty much suit any vibe you're looking for!

So, in order to kick start those local adventures, whether you just want to have a week off work to be a guilt-free couch potato or want to enjoy a little vay-cay, the legends at Instant Offices have created this little hack guide to getting those few extra days off!

Most Aussies typically get around 20 days paid leave in a year, but there are a few sneaky ways to improve work-life balance by booking specific leave days throughout the year:

Friday 25 December 2020 – Sunday 3 January 2021: Book 3 days of leave and get 10 days off

Saturday 23 January – Sunday 31 January: Book 4 days of leave and get 9 days off

Friday 2 April – Sunday 11 April: Book 4 days of leave and get 10 days off

Saturday 24 April – Sunday 2 May: Book 4 days of leave and get 9 days off

Saturday 25 December 2021 – Sunday 2 January 2022: Book 3 days of leave and get 9 days off

You're welcome.

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.