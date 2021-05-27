Wrap Your Mouth Around These Burgers On International Burger Day

It's one of the most important days of the year, International Burger Day... and it's happening this Friday 28th May!

It doesn't matter if you're a chicken burger, cheeseburger or veggie burger fan, there's something for you on this special day.

If you're in Sydney and are looking for a delicious burger (or two) The Rocks and Darling Harbour are showing off their buns with wild and wonderful burger creations on offer for the entire weekend!

Here are some of our top pics -

Chick-pieeee Burger - Baker’s Oven - $10.50

Ever struggle to pick between ordering a burger and a pie? Well, now you don’t have to! Baker’s Oven has created the Chick-pieeee Burger, complete with mediterranean marinated lemon chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, sitting on top an entire chicken and vegetable pie in white sauce in place of the bun!

Lobster & Eggplant Sambal Balado Burger - ASLAN Coffee Roasters - $28.50

In celebration of Burger Day, The Rocks favourite ASLAN Coffee Roasters are leaning into their Indonesian heritage to create something truly unique - a lobster and eggplant burger slathered in delicious sambal balado (a spicy Indonesian sauce made using chilli, garlic and tomato).

Cheeseburger Gyoza - Harajuku Gyoza - $12

While not technically a burger, your taste buds are definitely in for a surprise with Harajuku Gyoza’s cheeseburger gyozas! Deep-fried dumplings filled with flame-grilled grass-fed beef with aged cheddar, onions, pickles, mustard and tomato sauce. Perfectly paired with their foot-long fries for an additional $12.

