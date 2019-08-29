Wrap Your Ears Around This Ultimate Ed Sheeran Playlist

How on earth do you pick Ed Sheeran's greatest tracks and put them into one playlist without just running his albums back to back?

Well, off the back of the news Ed is taking 18 months off (he has been touring for 2 years straight), we've done our best.

Kick off your shoes and have a little listen to these tunes...

Which is your favourite Ed Sheeran track? Drop it in the comments and we'll add it to the playlist!

