Would You Hand Over Your Phone In Return For Some Free Wine And Cheese?

We all TALK about doing a digital detox, but do we ever actually do it? Well, this might sweeten the deal and make it a little easier for you to log off and dive in to some goodies.

QT Hotels and Resorts is offering you a digital detox with a twist - if you hand over your device for a minimum of 12 hours, in return you'll be rewarded with a range of mindful extras including complimentary wellness bowls from their in-room dining selection, handpicked in-room gifts including Beauty Chef’s GLOW powder to boost gut health and glowing skin, Addition Studio’s Bath Brew giant tea bag for the bath, Protein Ball courtesy of Luv Sum and a yoga mat with love from lululemon to practice anything from Sirsasana to Savasana.

If that doesn't spike your likes, their 'Power Down' special also allows you to trade it in for a bottle of red wine and cheese platter in your room or a cocktail at the bar and selection from the bar menu.

Is it worth stopping scrolling? Oh yes it is!

Book in your digital detox here.

