Would You Believe Taylor Swift's Songs Have Been Sold Out From Under Her Again?

*sigh* Taylor Swift has taken to Twitter to update her fans on the SECOND sale of the masters to her first six albums... without her knowledge... AGAIN.

In a lengthy post, Taylor details how Scooter Braun basically made sure the business deal to sell the rights was done VERY confidentially and for the cool sum of $300 million.

She details in the below post that he will also keep making money from her work as a part of the sale.

Taylor details that she's still moving ahead with re-recording her original songs which at this point, seems to be the only option.

