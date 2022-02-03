'Would I Lie To You? Australia' First Look Shows Carrie Bickmore Tell A Bizarre Story!

Calling all human lie detectors! Internationally acclaimed comedy series Would I Lie To You? Australia is making its way to 10… or is it? Yes, it is!

Each week, we'll see a stellar line-up of celeb and comedic guests, who will reveal amazing and bizarre stories about themselves.

Some stories, incredibly, are true. Others, however, are completely made up.

The aim of the game is to fool the opposing team into mistaking fact for fiction and fiction for fact.

The Hit Network's Carrie Bickmore will be taking part, sharing THIS bizarre story:

Chrissie Swan will be hosting and will direct two teams, captained by hilarious comedians Chris Taylor and Frank Woodley!

It's up to viewers to separate the truth from the fiction as the teams try to hoodwink each other!

Revealing embarrassing, bizarre and truly outrageous stories, Would I Lie To You? Australia will be making it's way to Network 10 soon!

