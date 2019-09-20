Worldwide Climate Strike Protest Comes To Melbourne With An Estimated 100,000 People In Attendance

Thousands of school students and their supporters have piled into the CBD and Treasury Gardens to participate in the Global Climate Strike.

The rally will see young people protest mining giant Adani as they prepare to build the biggest coal mine in Australian history. Mining is the leading cause of climate change and students are urging the leaders of Australia and the world to hear their plead.

The protest, which kicked off at 2pm, marks three days before the UN Emergency Climate Summit.

