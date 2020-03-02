The Leukemia Foundations Worlds Greatest Shave is an iconic event and is one of Australia’s biggest fundraisers. It is an annual event where family, friends, businesses and individuals come together to raise money by getting sponsored to be brave and shave their head! You can also show your support by colouring your hair, waxing and more. All the money being raised from sponsors will go towards research, which is needed to find better treatments and cures for leukemia, lymphomas, myeloma and related blood disorders. Your sponsorship will also support families when they need it most, providing patients with a free home-away-from-home near hospital during their treatment.

Our 101.3 Hit Squad member Kyle Beaver has stepped up this year, and he will be shaving his head on the front lawn at HIT HQ on the 13th of March! All are welcome to come and show your support to Beaver as he braves the shave! A massive shout out and thanks to Extreme Hair East Gosford, who will be shaving Beaver’s hair off on the day. You can donate to Beaver by clicking here, or coming by on the day to cheer him on!

What: World's Greatest Shave

When: 13th March - 9am - 1pm

Where: HIT HQ, 49 Henry Parry Drive, Gosford.

