World Number 1 Ash Barty Powers Through To The Cincinnati Final

Australian World Number 1 Ash Barty has reached the final of the Cincinnati Open, beating out former No. 1 Angelique Kerber.

The 25-year-old reached a 6-2 7-5 victory against Kerber in just over an hour.

"I think I did a pretty good job with my service games. I served well and got some cheap points. Angie is a hell of a returner, one of the best in the game, and I wanted to take that away," Barty said.

Barty ripped 12 aces to Kerber's 1 in the semifinal, powering over the German.

"I served well and got some cheap points. Angie is a hell of a returner, one of the best in the game, and I wanted to take that away," she said.

This is Barty's 39th win this year.

Ash will take on Swiss wildcard Jil Teichmann tomorrow.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr