“World-Leading” Initiative Announced To Combat Mistreatment In Sport

Abuse and racism will be combatted in sport with a ‘world-leading’ initiative announced on Friday by the Federal Government.

A new Safety in Sport division will be established as part of Sport Integrity Australia (SIA) which will include a broad focus on cultural and intersectional issues under the National Integrity Framework and will be culturally informed and trauma-led.

A key component of the announcement is the expansion of SIA’s existing 1300 number hotline to allow for anonymous reporting of abuse in sport.

The hotline will become a toll-free triage, referral and reporting service to make the victim comfortable to call the help service.

“Since SIA opened its doors, it has received more than 1,300 matters regarding sports integrity. These results are shocking,” Minister for Sport Anika Well wrote in The Australian.

“The expanded hotline will provide people in sport an anonymous way to report abuse and will complement the existing complaints process managed through the integrity framework.”

The announcement comes after cases of racism in elite sport including the allegations made towards the Hawthorn Football Club about the mistreatment of First Nations people and the findings in Swimming Australia’s review of the treatment of female swimmers.

If you, or anyone you know needs help or would like to report abusive and/or racist behaviour, there are many resources available:

Australian Human Rights Commission: 1300 656 419

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

If you are in need of immediate assistance, call Triple Zero (000)