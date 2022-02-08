World Leaders In Crisis Talks Over Tensions In Ukraine

European and American leaders are holding diplomatic discussions relating to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Tensions are rising in the eastern European nation of Ukraine, the standoff doesn't look to be calming down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned surrounding countries they will be pulled into military conflict if Ukraine join the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO).

Putin met with French leader Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, attempting to construct a deal that would avoid a potential war.

"We must protect our European brothers by proposing a new balance capable of preserving their sovereignty and peace," Macron said.

"This must be done while respecting Russia and understanding the contemporary traumas of this great people and great nation."

Macron described the five-hour conversation as "substantial" and "deep", confident tensions will be eased.

It comes as the US President held crisis talks with German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, at the White House.

Joe Biden said de-escalation of the situation is important, but remained adamant of unifying with Europe nations if Russia advanced their military forces.

"To state the obvious, Germany is one of America’s closest allies — working in lockstep to further deter Russian aggression in Europe," the US president said.

"Germany has also been a leader in pushing de-escalation of tensions and encouraging dialogue.. If Russia makes a choice to further invade Ukraine we are jointly ready and all of NATO is ready."

Russia has enough troops in place to capture Kyiv or another Ukrainian city, yet not enough for a complete invasion. Experts believe the hostile situation will continue until Russia make their first major move.

