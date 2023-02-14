World-First Cancer Treatment For Kids To Be Rolled Out Across Australia

Every Australian child diagnosed with cancer will soon have access to a world-first treatment.

The Zero Childhood Cancer Program (‘ZERO’) is set to be a game changer for families, carrying the potential to cure or extend the lives of more than 1000 kids a year.

The program, which helps to pinpoint and tailor treatments for sick children is expected to be up and running across the country in just months.

ZERO, a partnership of the Children’s Cancer Institute and the Kids Cancer Centre at Sydney’s Children’s Hospital in Randwick, has been operational since 2017 and was previously only available to the sickest and most vulnerable kids who faced less than a 30 per cent chance of survival.

As a result of $67 million in funding from the Australian Government and Minderoo Foundation, the program is now being expanded to include all nine of Australia’s children’s hospitals as well as 22 national and international research partners.

No other nation in the world provides such a program for all children with all cancer types.

As part of the program, each patient will undergo sophisticated genetic testing that looks for variances that may be driving cancer growth.

“The expansion of ZERO to be available to all Australian children with cancer is something we’ve all been working towards for a long time, so it’s extremely exciting to now see it unfolding,” the Executive Director of Children’s Cancer Institute, Professor Michelle Haber AM said.

Professor Haber added that the program’s national availability will also increase the amount of data being collected.



“Analysing the cancer journey of up to 1000 young Australians each year in this way will add volumes to our understanding of childhood cancer, for the benefit of all children diagnosed with cancer in the future.”

“The more children who participate in ZERO, the more we learn. In this way, children being treated for cancer today are actually helping the children of tomorrow.”

