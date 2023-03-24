World Athletics Bans Transgender Women From Female Events

According to the World Athletics Organisation, the council has banned transgender women from competing in female-ranking events, with regulations coming into effect on 31 March 2023.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said no female transgender athlete who had gone through male puberty would be permitted to compete in female world ranking competitions regardless of their testosterone levels.

When it was first presented to stakeholders, the rule targeting transgender athletes required them to maintain testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L for 24 months to be eligible to compete internationally in the female category.

The World Athletics had consulted with stakeholders, including 40 national federations, the International Olympic Committee and trans groups, about the issue.

“The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category,” Mr Coe said.

“Decisions are always difficult when they involve conflicting needs and rights between different groups, but we continue to take the view that we must maintain fairness for female athletes above all other considerations,” he said.

“Many believe there is insufficient evidence that trans women do not retain an advantage over biological women and want more evidence that any physical advantages have been ameliorated before they are willing to consider an option for inclusion into the female category.”

“We’re not saying no forever,” he added. Mr Coe said the government would form a task force to study the issue.

