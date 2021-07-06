Works To Begin On Riverside Precinct Near Albury Swim Centre

The Albury City Council have given the green light to the $6.5 million project which will establish a riverside precinct behind the Albury Swim Centre.

Construction will begin on Friday, with the area surrounding the Hovell Tree Drive temporary closed.

The works will deliver a riverside boardwalk development, along with various family-friendly attractions in close proximity to the Swim Centre.

Project production will see less car parks available, while links across river trails between Mudges Canal and Bungambrawathat Creek Bridge will be realigned.

As per the Albury City Council website, the project will "provide spectacular riverside experiences including boardwalks, a floating dock, car parking, lighting, landscaping and new pathways along the river’s edge behind the Albury Swim Centre".

The Council have outlined the project build-up over a timeline, with artists illustrations.

Catch up on the latest headlines on The New South Wales Briefing. Available on LiSTNR.