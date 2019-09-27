Working Alongside Your Mates Makes You Less Productive

Do you love working with your mates?

It might be all fun and games, but it could be having a negative impact on how good you are at your job…

According to a new study out of Hong Kong, from Northwester University’s Sangyoon Park, PhD., sitting next to your friends at work makes you less productive!

We all know how easy it is to get lost in a good non-work-related conversation/gossiping session with a friend at work, or how prone to mucking around we can be, which are both obvious ways in which we get distracted from the job at hand.

Basically, working with your mates = a decreased ability to exert self-control and stay on task.

The study found that “an employee is on average 6 percent less productive when a friend is working right next to her.

“But, I find no effect when friends are working at positions further away from her such as across the table or at a neighboring table.

“These findings suggest that employees are socializing with their friends when they are at close enough distances to each other.”

The study looked at a processing plant of female workers in Hong Kong, where they are compensated “a combination of a fixed daily wage plus a piece rate based on each worker’s individual output.”

Despite the fact that they would earn less by socialising with friends at work, as it affected their piece-rate compensation, workers still chose to interact with their friends, leading to an average of 4% less pay.

Most of us here in Australia aren’t compensated on piece-rate type wages, but we can imagine to find similar results in choosing to socialise over earning more money if this were the case.

“The probability of working alongside a friend is increasing in an employee’s value of socializing and decreasing in the size of the wage loss she incurs from having a friend alongside.

“… An employee is willing to forgo approximately 6 percent of her wage to socialize with friends at work.”

However, employees who have a higher level of conscientiousness only suffer a 3 percent productivity drop.

Of course, we value socialising and having friendly colleagues at work and there ARE positives to it.

Working alongside friends helps you stay in your job longer, improve your job skills, and helps boost your wellbeing at work.

Please note: this study was undertaken in a women-only workspace, meaning it is not yet known if the same results of underproductivity would remain the same for men.

You can read more about the study HERE.

