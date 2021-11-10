Woolworths Trial Reusable Container Program In Tassie Exclusive

Tassie Woolworth customers can now bring their own reusable containers to stores across the state, in a move to reduce disposable plastic and repackaging.

The reusable containers can be used at the deli, meat and seafood counters, in a Tasmania first the trial will be launched at all 20 Woolworths supermarkets across the state.

With sustainability the key ingredient, the supermarket giant's state operations manager, Tristan Merrett, said the program which launches this week, will see Tasmanian customers lead the nation in responsibly shopping and greater environmental care.

“Across the community, we’re increasingly adding reusable packaging to our regular routines — whether it be reusable cups for our morning coffee or bringing our own bags to the supermarket,’’ he said.

“We hope our new BYO container program will be no different, and that together with our customers we can make a positive change to grow greener and help reduce disposable containers and plastic wrapping.

“The potential impact of a small change like this is huge," Mr Merrett said, "If every customer bought their own deli container, an average store could save up to 10,000 containers a year."

Partnering with Loop to reduce waste from packaging and offering a new way to shop, Woolies will roll out the new program across all Australian stores in 2022.

Committed to sustainability, the program aims to deliver a reusable packaging system, which will allow customers to purchase their favourite brands that have been redesigned with durable containers, suitable for reuse, via a fully closed loop circular packaging system.

Woolworths' brand packaging will also be recyclable, compostable or reusable by the end of 2023.

