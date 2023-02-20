Woolworths To Roll Out New AI Technology Nationwide

Woolworths are set to expand their new AI software to stores across the country.

The new software and cameras have been installed at self-checkout counters at a select number of stores across the country.

The technology captures vision of shoppers as they scan their items to ensure all items are scanned correctly.

When a shopper fails to scan the items correctly, a replay video of the shopper will pop up on the screen allowing them the opportunity to scan the items correctly.

The tech was initially trialled at Seven Hills Woolworths in NSW before being deployed to more than 250 stores across three states.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

While the technology records customers, it is not viewed live by staff with sensitive information including the pin pad blurred for the customer’s privacy.

Customers are also alerted to the fact that cameras are installed at the self-checkouts via signs at the entrance to the store under strict privacy policies.

The precautions follow an increase in facial recognition used in popular stores including Good Guys, Kmart and Bunnings which sparked a review of the country’s current privacy act.

The new technology is set to be rolled across the country within the coming months.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.