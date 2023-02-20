Woolworths To Drop The Price Of More Than 400 Everyday Essentials

Australians can expect some cost-of-living relief with Woolworths announcing it is dropping the price of more than 400 everyday essentials from Wednesday.

As part of its ‘Prices Dropped for Autumn’ campaign, the supermarket giant has announced it will be lowering the cost of lunchbox essentials and grocery staples like frozen vegetables, muesli and yoghurt until May, 23.

In a statement, Woolworths' Chief Commercial Officer Paul Harker said the campaign will provide customers with “price certainty” as a response to the growing inflation and cost-of-living issues affecting customers and staff.

"Our seasonal Prices Dropped programs are an important way of helping customers get their Woolies worth and more value when managing their weekly shopping budgets," Harker said.

"We understand that cost-of-living pressures are being felt by our customers and our team, particularly as the school year kicks into gear and families plan for the Easter holidays, and Prices Dropped for Autumn is just one of the many ways we are helping customers save this Autumn.

"As well as the Priced Dropped program, we have thousands of weekly specials, a vast range of our Own Brand products, and Everyday Rewards to help customers' shops go further."

The list of products available under the program can be accessed here.

