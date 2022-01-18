Woolworths Suspends Supplies With SA Meatworks Giant

Woolworths has terminated connection supplies with a South Australia-based meatworks company, over concerns of staffers working while COVID positive.

Brad Banducci, chief executive of Woolworths said supply had been halted after a human rights issue was raised.

The meatworks company Teys Australia had supposedly received the all clear from state officials to continue operations despite staff being infected with the virus.

A report from the Guardian reveals Teys continued handling products at their Naracoorte site after 140 staff tested positive.

The meat processing procedure were forced to stop last week due to the improper care of the Teys workforce.

“We were not involved in the decision approved by SA Health to introduce exceptional temporary Covid measures at the site last week,” a Woolworths spokesperson said.

“We expect all of our suppliers to adhere to the Covid safety protocols set by their relevant state authorities.”

The company denies asking workers to return to work after receiving a positive COVID result.

