Woolworths Reports Profit Increase Despite Major Hiccups

Supermarket giant Woolworths has reported a significant profit increase despite supply and staff shortages.

The supermarket chain reported a profit rise from continuing operations of 0.7 percent to $1.5 billion with full year sales rising by 9.2 percent to $60.85 billion.

Despite the substantial profit margin Woolworths chief executive Brad Banducci said the increase is “below our aspirations”.

A surge in a number of items by 283 percent saw the company’s net profit rise to $7.93 billion.

The profit comes after Woolworths separated its liquor brands such as Dan Murphy’s and BWS under the Endeavour Group into an individual company.

The move awarded the brand a profit of $6.39 billion with shareholders set to receive 53 cents per share.

The profit increase follows a year of supply shortages due to the QLD and NSW floods and staff shortages due to the Covid pandemic.

Covid has reportedly cost the company a whopping $211 million over the past year.

