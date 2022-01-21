Woolworths Recall Pool Toy Amid Child Safety Concerns

Supermarket giants Woolworths have issued an urgent recall for a popular pool toy due to safety concerns.

The children's toy has been ripped from stores nationwide, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission say the warning label is incorrect.

The Bestway Aqua Bone Assorted Characters Pool Noodle possesses "risk of drowning", and does not meet the mandatory safety requirements.

“If the warning sticker is removed, users may not be aware of important safety information about the use of the product (for example, only use under supervision),” the company recall read.

“There is potentially an increased risk of drowning if the product is not used as intended.”

The recall urged anyone who purchased the toy - which comes in different styles - to dispose from their use, and contact Besway Australia to receive a full refund.

“As not all batches of this product are affected, consumers will be asked to provide a photograph of both sides of the product’s head to help identify whether their product is included in the recall,” the statement continued.

“Consumers will be asked to dispose of or destroy affected products.

“If the product has already been disposed of or destroyed, consumers are asked to notify Bestway Australia so that the safe disposal of the products can be monitored.”

