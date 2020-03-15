Woolworths Has Implemented A New Shopping Hour For The Elderly & Those With A Disability

The coronavirus pandemic has seen grocery store shelves rapidly cleared daily as panic buyers sweep up as much stock as they can.

Of course, this has left those who are most vulnerable and in need of produce and items empty handed.

To try and solve this problem, Woolworths has today announced the introduction of a dedicated shopping hour for the elderly and those living with a disability to shop exclusively where permitted.

“We’re launching a dedicated shopping hour in our stores to help support the needs of the elderly & people with disability in the community. From tomorrow until at least friday, we’ll be opening exclusively for them to shop from 7-8am, where permitted.”

The shopping hour will run from tomorrow until at least Friday.

