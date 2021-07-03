Woolworths & Bunnings Could Soon Be Pop-Up Vaccination Hubs

Retail giants could soon be pop-up COVID vaccination hubs!

The likes of Woolies and Bunnings have offered to work with authorities to boost the country's jab rollout, not ruling out hosting pop-up vaccination clinics.

Woolworths owns 35 shopping centres across the country, as well as large scale warehouses that could be used.

While Bunnings has previously hosted COVID testing in some store carparks.

