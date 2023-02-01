Women’s World Cup, Visit Saudi, Set To Partner In Surprising Sponsorship Deal

Saudi Arabia’s tourist authority is expected to sponsor this year’s Women’s World Cup, despite the country’s history of poor treatment of women.

Visit Saudi joins other international brands including Adidas, Cocoa-Cola and Visa in sharing its name across the 32-team tournament kicking off on July 20.

The deal’s been made under Fifa’s new “commercial partnership structure”, dedicated in raising revenue particularly for women’s football.

Questions are expected to be raised over the partnership, due to Saudi Arabia repression women’s rights.

One Twitter user called the announcement a “sick joke”.

“Saudi regime's tourism arm is sponsoring the 2023 Women's World Cup while the country continues to impose travel bans against Saudi women human rights defenders.”

While much work needs to do done, the Gulf country has seen some improvement over recent years, including ending the ban on driving and amendments to the oppressive guardianship law.

Women are now able to apply for official documents like passports and to travel overseas solo.

