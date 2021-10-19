Women Fleeing Abusive Relationships Can Now Access $5,000 Domestic Violence Payments

The Federal Government are now providing $5,000 to women and children leaving a violent relationship as part of a trial.

The Escaping Violence Package will now be accessible to any women and children escaping violent relationships following a concerning rise in domestic violence cases since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

The one-off payment will be comprised of an initial $1,500 cash payment, followed by then remaining amount which can be redeemed in goods and services or fees for schooling, rental bonds and more.

The Escaping Violence Payment, which came into effect from Tuesday, is part of the $1.1 billion budget dedicated to women’s safety programs.

The one-off payment will not have any impact on current social security payments as it will not be required to be reported and will not be considered taxable.

To be eligible for the payment, there needs to be evidence of domestic abuse which includes a referral from a family DV service provider, a police report or an AVO court order.

Minister for Women’s Safety Anne Rushton said in a statement on Sunday that the new payments may help women and children who are stuck in violent relationships to overcome the financial hurdle that stops thousands of women across the country from fleeing abusive relationships.

“We know that financial hardship as well as economic abuse, which may involve interfering with work or controlling or withholding money, reduces women’s ability to acquire and use money and makes it difficult to leave violent relationships,” she said.

“The payments will assist people who need financial support to leave. We know the size of the house a woman is fleeing doesn’t matter – often she bundles the kids into the car, maybe the dog too and they leave with nothing more than the clothes on their backs.”

The trial will run for two years, with individual evaluations occurring to measure the benefits of the funds.

For information about the Escaping Violence Payment, follow the link through to the website.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

