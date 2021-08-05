Woman Who Broke Through Glass Door To Escape Hotel Quarantine Urged To Stop Hiding

She fled the Sofitel in Broadbeach

Police are conducting thorough searches to locate a woman who escaped mandatory hotel quarantine Tuesday evening. 

The 24-year-old woman checked in to the Sofitel Hotel in Broadbeach last Monday before being tested for covid on Tuesday, returning a negative result.

On Wednesday evening the Gold Coast police were alerted when staff discovered she had broken through a glass door to make the daring escape from the highrise building. 

The woman is considered low risk whilst CCTV is being examined to determine how she fled undetected.

As of early Thursday morning, the woman remains on the run.

