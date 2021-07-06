Woman Scales Nine-Storey Hotel In Brazen Quarantine Escape Attempt

A woman was facing a number of charges after she went to great lengths to escape hotel quarantine in Far North Queensland.

The woman, who flew in from Sydney, was conducting her two weeks of isolation at Cairns’ Pacific Hotel, a nine-storey building near Reef Fleet Terminal, when she made the audacious escape attempt.

Deputy Commissioner, Steve Gollschewski, spoke of the incident.

“It appears this person has scaled two balconies, gone down an outside staircase, damaged a door to escape and is facing a number of charges, including criminal charges.”

She was located at her mother's house shortly after.

