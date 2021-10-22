Woman Killed On Movie Set After Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun

A woman has died and a man has been injured on a movie set in New Mexico after a prop gun was fired, believed to be by actor, Alec Baldwin.

42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries, while the man - believed to be director Joel Souza - is receiving emergency care.

Independent feature film Rust was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe when the incident occurred.

The local Sheriff's office released a statement, "it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor.”

Baldwin was seen outside the local Sheriff's office bent over in tears.

Investigations are continuing - no charges have been laid.

