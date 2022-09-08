Woman In Critical Condition Following Hit & Run In Southport

A woman in her 60’s has been. Left in critical condition following a hit and run incident in Southport on Wednesday night.

Police are currently searching for the driver of a white Audi which they believe is linked to a hit and run in Southport.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10:45PM on Wednesday following reports of a woman found critically injured on the side of the road.

Upon arrival at the scene, paramedics and police found the woman seriously injured and lying on the road near the Marine Parade and Short Street roundabout.

A witness who was driving past at the time of the incident pulled over to contact emergency services.

A man was also present at the scene but is believed to have fled the scene after the witness contacted the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Paramedics transported the woman to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment to her injuries.

Gold Coast Police are urging anyone with information about the vehicle which is described ed as a white Audi sedan with a black roof, to con tact authorities as soon as possible.

