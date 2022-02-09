Woman Flown To Hospital Following Two-Car Collision

A woman in her 70’s has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a collision on Kennedy Highway this afternoon.

The woman has been flown to Cairns Hospital for further treatment after being involved in a two-car collision.

The woman was trapped in the vehicle for a total of 40 minutes and sustained both chest and leg injuries.

Two other people were involved in the accident but were mostly unharmed and only required mild treatment.

Emergency services including the Queensland critical care paramedics were called to the scene at around 1:41PM.

Queensland Traffic announced at 3:20PM that the highway would be closed to traffic for “a couple of hours”.

According to a spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service, two people managed to escape the wreckage on their own while the woman in her 70’s required assistance from emergency services.

“Two have been successfully extricated themselves from the vehicle and we still have one trapped,” she said.

The woman is now being treated in Cairns Hospital for serious injuries.

