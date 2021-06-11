Woman Dies Opening Her Stockton Front Door In A Targeted Attack

A manhunt is underway after a horrendous targeted attack in the NSW Hunter Region leaving one woman dead.

Emergency services were called to a Stockton property just after 8pm on Wednesday following reports of a shooting.

Police believe the 61-year-old woman who died at the scene was shot in the chest after opening the front door to her Queen Street home.

The killer is believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Strike Force Backhouse has been established, with forensic specialists investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey said it doesn't get any worse than this.

"It's horrendous. An innocent person has answered the front door of a home and she's been shot in the chest and killed in the presence of a relative and a child" - Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey

Police yet to find motive for Stockton shooting

A 31-year-old woman and an eight-month-old child were also in the home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or here

Crimewatch Newcastle

