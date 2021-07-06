Woman Denied Bail Over Alleged Stabbing Attack In Townsville

Locked behind bars

Article heading image for Woman Denied Bail Over Alleged Stabbing Attack In Townsville

Ashley Pillhofer

A violent stabbing in Townsville on Sunday afternoon remains under investigation, while the accused is under lock and key.

The indicted woman in the brazen daylight stabbing at a Bayswater Rd property fronted court on Monday, charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

Police allege Catherine Sarha Clingan slashed a 33-year-old woman multiple times inflicting wounds to her arms and legs after a disturbance at the Currajong residence.

North Queensland Local News Update - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits

Ms Clingan was later arrested after authorities raided a Robertson St property in Railway Estate an hour later.

The 43-year old has been denied bail as prosecutors argued there was an unacceptable risk to the injured woman, who remains in a serious condition.

Police say the pair were known to each other.

Stay up-to-date on the latest crime with Crimewatch Townsville - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Hit News Team

6 July 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

Alleged Stabbing
Carrajong
Arrest
Hit FM
Listen Live!
Alleged Stabbing
Carrajong
Arrest
Hit FM
Alleged Stabbing
Carrajong
Arrest
Hit FM
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs