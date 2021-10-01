Woman Claims ASAP Rocky Wore Her Late Nanna's Quilt To The MET Gala

So, we were all loving the fashion from this year's MET Gala and even better was the moment we saw the hottest couple around, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

BUT. Did ASAP wear someone's Nanna's QUILT as his outift?

A woman noticed his outfit from the event and thought that she recognised what he was wearing. After a little investigation, she realised it WAS her Grandmother's blanket!

She took to Instagram, posting the pics side by side saying "My great grandmother's quilt was donated to an antique/thrift store a while back. When I saw the #metgala photo I realized instantly that it had to be the same quilt, looks like great grandma Mary went to the #metgala with @asaprocky."

What are the CHANCES?

Apparently Rocky's stylist and designer Eli Russel Linnetz did thrift the quilt from a store in California!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!