Woman Charged With Murder Over Rivervale Stabbing Attack

She will face court today

Homicide detectives have charged a 42-year-old woman in relation to the death of a man in Rivervale last night. 

Emergency services were called to a scene at 6:21PM on Fitzroy Road where a man had allegedly suffered critical wounds to the chest.

The 50-year-old was then transported to hospital for further treatment where he later died if his injuries. 

Police arrested a 42-year-old woman at the scene and charged her with murder for allegedly stabbing the 50-year-old in the chest.

The man and woman are believed to be known to each other. 

The woman is set to appear in Perth Magistrates court today. 

Georgie Marr

21 September 2021

