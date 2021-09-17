Woman Charged Over Death Of Cairns Toddler In Minibus Last Year

There's been a shock twist, with a fresh manslaughter charge brought against a woman previously cleared over the death of a Cairns toddler.

Police now allege former childcare worker Dionne Grills contributed to the minibus death of Malik Malamoo in February last year.

A new bail order was imposed, and Grills' case will be mentioned in court next month.

Former Centre Director Michael Lewis was sentenced to 18 months jail for his role.

Police allege Grills and Lewis left the toddler on a Goodstart Early Learning Centre minibus in February 2020.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.