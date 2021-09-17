Woman Charged Over Death Of Cairns Toddler In Minibus Last Year

Court next month

Article heading image for Woman Charged Over Death Of Cairns Toddler In Minibus Last Year

There's been a shock twist, with a fresh manslaughter charge brought against a woman previously cleared over the death of a Cairns toddler.

Police now allege former childcare worker Dionne Grills contributed to the minibus death of Malik Malamoo in February last year.

A new bail order was imposed, and Grills' case will be mentioned in court next month.

Former Centre Director Michael Lewis was sentenced to 18 months jail for his role.

Police allege Grills and Lewis left the toddler on a Goodstart Early Learning Centre minibus in February 2020. 

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Amber Lowther

17 September 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

Cairns news
Cairns
Listen Live!
Cairns news
Cairns
Cairns news
Cairns
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs